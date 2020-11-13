DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An early morning crash closed a secondary road in Deerfield on Friday.
According to State Police, a portion of Mill Village Road is shut down but is not causing any major traffic issues.
Deerfield Police say Mill Village Road will be closed from Stillwater Road to Greenfield Road and Lee Road at the 91 Bridge until about 10 a.m.
Police were not able to provide information about any victims or injuries but do have their crash reconstruction team on scene.
The one car crash is currently under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for any updates.
