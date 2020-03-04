WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on the scene of a major accident in West Springfield.
West Springfield Police said that Prospect Avenue is closed after a tractor trailer and another vehicle collided just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Drivers are being asking people to avoid this area.
So far, we have no word on possible injuries.
The West Springfield Police Department reconstruction team has also been called in.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will ahve more inforamtion as it becomes available.
