AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Goodies Convenience Store in Agawam is closed after a truck crashed into the building early Thursday morning.
We're told that the truck was reportedly went airborne and crashed into the store.
Details are still limited at this time. We're working on finding out the condition of the truck driver.
No word yet on when Goodies is expected to reopen.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.