CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police, fire, and power crews were all called to the scene of a crash overnight in Chicopee that sent one person to the hospital.
Emergency crews responded at about 2:35 a.m. Saturday.
This was for a vehicle that struck a pole on East St.
The Chicopee Fire Department telling Western Mass News that 1 person was transported to the hospital.
Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department tells us they suffered minor injuries.
It also appears the driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Wilk confirming it was a female driver.
The Fire Department says a new telephone pole was put in by Chicopee Electric Light following the crash.
