HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash has closed a portion of a busy road that connects Easthampton and Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Lt. Larry Cournoyer said that emergency crews have responded to a "serious" crash on Mountain Road, not far from The Tavern restaurant.
Holyoke Police added that Mountain Road is being closed down for the next several hours.
Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that Mountain Road (Route 141) in their town is being temporarily closed due to the crash.
Motorists are being encouraged to take alternate routes.
Western Mass will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.