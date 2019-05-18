LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews in Longmeadow were called to the scene of a crash on Forest Glen Road this morning.
We're told one person was transported to the hospital.
Lt. Carl Viera with the Longmeadow Fire Department also confirmed with Western Mass News that there was an accident on Forest Glen Road.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
No immediate word on the condition of the person who was transported.
We do know they were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Longmeadow Police Department for more information.
As soon as more details come into our newsroom we will provide an update both on-air and online. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.