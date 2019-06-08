WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles on South Boulevard in West Springfield, the fire department reports.
Firefighters were called to the scene Saturday morning for the area of 145/151 South Boulevard.
We're told one of the vehicles was unoccupied.
The other vehicle had one person inside. The West Springfield Fire Department reports they were treated for minor injuries.
Further details about the crash weren't released.
