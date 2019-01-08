HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An accident involving a state trooper on I-91 South in Holyoke during the evening commute on Tuesday is under investigation.
According to State Police Sgt. Sullivan, the state trooper was rear-ended by a 66-year-old man from Agawam around 5:16 p.m.
The accident forced one lane to close near exit 17 and caused backups until the scene was cleared just before 6 p.m.
Sgt. Sullivan said the trooper was taken to the hospital and later released.
There's no word yet if the Agawam man will be cited.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes avaiable.
