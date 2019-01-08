HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash is causing some traffic delays along I-91 south in Holyoke.
Mass. State Police said that the two-car crash is located on the southbound side near Exit 17.
A trooper was involved in the crash.
No injuries were reported.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes avaiable.
