CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is facing a long list of charges following a crash over the weekend.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that on Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a crash along McKinstry Avenue and it was reported that one of the cars hit was following the suspect vehicle, which had fled the scene.
Officers were able to stop that suspect vehicle and talk to the driver a short time later on Narragansett Blvd.
"In speaking with the operator, our officers noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his mouth, as well as numerous open containers of 'nips' and beer on the floor," Wilk explained.
Investigators reportedly also found that the driver's speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot.
After being asked to and refusing to get out of the car twice, the driver - identified as 31-year-old Keith Carney of Chicopee - allegedly began to resist arrest, fight, and hold onto the steering wheel as officers tried to take him into custody.
"As he was removed, he continued to resist, and fight our officers. He was handcuffed, and had to be escorted to the cruiser, as he was very unsteady attempting to walk on his own," Wilk added.
Carney is facing several charges including operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He was booked and later released on $40 bail.
