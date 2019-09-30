SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have responded to an accident in Springfield on Abbott St. and Sumner Ave.
This was just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The two-car crash is at the intersection of Abbott St. and Sumner Ave.
According to Captain Brian Tetreault, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, fire crews came across the accident while out on the road this morning.
Tetreault tells Western Mass News there are injuries.
Our crew on scene witnessed at least two people being taken away by ambulance.
No word on their current conditions.
We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more information.
Stay with Western Mass News both on-air on ABC40 now and online. We'll keep you posted with the latest details.
