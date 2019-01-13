SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a crash on Main Street in Springfield overnight.
Police and fire crews responded to the scene. This was at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
When Western Mass News arrived on scene we could see two vehicles that appeared to be involved in the crash.
One of the vehicles had noticeable front end damage.
No word if there were any injuries.
We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more information.
As soon as we know more we'll update this story. Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest.
