WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a crash scene on Riverdale Street in West Springfield Saturday morning that left a utility pole damaged.
West Springfield Police tell us that a car was traveling north and went off the road, striking a telephone pole.
This is in the area of the Bedding Barn, we're being told, which is located at 1779 Riverdale St. right before the on-ramp to the highway.
We're told the driver was the only person involved in the accident and did not suffer any injuries.
The West Springfield Fire Department also responded to the scene.
When Western Mass News arrived, police had one lane closed down because of arching wires holding up a section of the damaged utility pole.
