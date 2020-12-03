ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Orange police and fire crews responded to a crash Thursday morning.
According to Orange Fire Rescue EMS, the crash happened in the area of 49 Warwick Road at 7:20 a.m.
Officials confirm the crash knocked down a pole but did not provide information about any injuries.
Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route and should expect delays on Route 78 while crews work to make repairs.
