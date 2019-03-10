AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police closed down a section of road in Feeding Hills this morning for a crash on Southwick Street during the winter snow storm.
Lt. Jennifer Blanchette with the Agawam Police Department tells Western Mass News the two-car crash happened near the 500 block of Southwick St.
The call came in to emergency crews at around 8:15 a.m. as snow fell, covering roads.
We're told injuries did occur and 3 people were transported to the hospital, however police say those injuries were minor.
The crash was due to Sunday's winter weather.
Lt. Blanchette confirming conditions were 'slippery' on the road and that one vehicle slid down the hill, crashing into the second vehicle.
