HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have been able to extinguish a fire at a vacant apartment in Holyoke Friday morning.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that several 911 calls came around 7:30 a.m. Friday reporting a fire on the apartment block at 27-29 Cabot Street.
When firefighters arrived, they found fire in a first floor unit and smoke showing from the upstairs windows.
The fire remained contained to the first floor apartment and the contents inside, which were substantially damaged.
Cavagnac added that investigators were able to determine the fire started in a mattress and trash on the apartment's floor and that homeless individuals had been entering the building for some time.
No injuries were reported.
