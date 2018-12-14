WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on-scene of a house fire in Wilbraham.
Firefighters were called to Margaret Drive around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
When our crew arrived, heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the garage was well as the eaves of the home.
No injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information
