CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire on Chapel Street in Chicopee at 7:35 p.m. Monday.
Chicopee Police Department's spokesperson Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that officials arrived on scene to an active fire.
Chapel St was closed as firefighters controlled the flames, but has since reopened.
The Chicopee Fire Department has since extinguished the flames and are currently investigating the cause for the fire.
There is no word at this time on how much damage the house sustained from the flames.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
