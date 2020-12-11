SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews responded to a ruptured gas line Friday afternoon on Fisk Avenue in Springfield.
Fire officials told Western Mass News that workers struck the gas line at ABC Supply Company around 2 p.m.
Officials said Eversource responded and shut off the gas.
The issue has been isolated and there are no reports of anyone injured.
