SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews responded to a ruptured gas line Friday afternoon on Fisk Avenue in Springfield.

Fire officials told Western Mass News that workers struck the gas line at ABC Supply Company around 2 p.m.

Officials said Eversource responded and shut off the gas.

The issue has been isolated and there are no reports of anyone injured.

