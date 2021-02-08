CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Motorists may see some delays in one Chicopee neighborhood as crews work to repair a leak on a water line.
That leak is located at the corner of Meadow Street and McKinstry Avenue.
There isn't any expected water shut-off to nearby houses, but traffic flow is restricted while repair work is underway. As a result, drivers are asked to avoid the area.
