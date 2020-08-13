WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A water main leak on Birnie Avenue in West Springfield is impacting water service in part of town.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said in an updated tweet that that water service to Birnie Avenue, near Jeffrey Lane, has been shut down by the Department of Public Works.
"The leak is minor in a previously under marked water main," Reichelt added in his update.
Residents with questions can contact jauer@tows.org.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
