LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple crews were on scene for a working structure fire at 82 Prynnwood Rd. in Longmeadow.
The Enfield Fire Department in Connecticut confirmed to Western Mass News they were called for assistance approximately at 9:45 p.m.
The single-family home had heavy fire coming out of the roof when the arrive. It took about an hour to put out the flames Saturday, but crews were back on scene Sunday morning putting out hot spots and assisting the residents to pick out their belongings.
The two people who lived there were displaced
Investigators are still on scene, but at this point, the fire is being ruled an accident in nature, according to the Fire Department.
Mutual aid was provided by Agawam, East Longmeadow, Shaker Pines and North Thompsonville.
Western Mass News spoke with the fire chief, who said the damage to the back of the house is extensive. The house is no longer livable, he said.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
