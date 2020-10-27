PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple Pittsfield fire crews were called to an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
According to officials, the fire broke out at 35 Appleton Avenue at around 5:11 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the back of the 2 and 1/2 story wood frame home on fire. The building contains four apartment units.
Officials say residents in apartment #3 were initially trapped but were able to safely self-evacuate due to the fast extinguishment of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Department, the Pittsfield Police Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office.
