CONWAY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With more than a foot of snow on the ground, it wasn't the best conditions for firefighters called to a scene in Conway Monday morning.
It's the first big snowfall of the season in western Massachusetts and Conway is one of the towns that got hit the hardest.
However, in the midst of the snow Monday morning, fire broke out on Bent Nail Road, tied to the storm.
"One of the owners of the estate took his plow truck out for the first time this year and, evidently, some mice built a nest in the carburetor and he said it backfired a couple times as he was leaving the shed it was parked in. He said he didn't think nothing of it and when he came back the whole shed was on fire," said Conway Fire Chief Robert Baker.
Baker told Western Mass News this isn't something he sees often.
"This is a very weird situation. Most of our fires are usually the ones caused from chimney fires, people not cleaning the wood stove of the chimneys, things like that, but this is kind of an odd fire," Baker explained.
When the Conway Fire Department arrived at the scene, they needed all hands on-deck to put out the fire.
One of the firefighters called to the scene is junior Firefighter Amanda Romanovicz and she's only 14 years-old.
"I helped change the Scott packs when the firefighters were empty and I helped roll out the hoses and hand them tools," Romanovicz said.
Romanovicz said she and her fellow teen firefighters train a few times a month. She said with the 60 pound gear on, her mental toughness is even stronger with the weight of the snow.
"The heavy boots in the deep snow is very hard, especially when you're not tall. It was very slippery. You could easily slip and get hurt," Romanovicz noted.
Romanovicz said working as a firefighter at her age may be impressive to everyone else, but she sees it as her duty.
