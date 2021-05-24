GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire tore through the third floor of a funeral home in Greenfield Monday afternoon.
The fire happened at the Kostanski Funeral Home on Federal Street. Fire officials told us workers were inside the building at the time the fire broke out.
Greenfield Fire Chief Robert Strahan told Western Mass News people do live above the funeral home, but right now, the building is not livable anymore.
“This is a long-established local business in town and this is a loss for them, but we’re hoping they’ll be able to get on their feet very quickly. The fire was contained to the third floor and damage was to the third floor, with a little bit of water damage to the second and first floors,” Strahan noted.
Strahan did not specify how long it would take for the funeral home to be operational again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.