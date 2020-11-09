GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters remain on-scene of a fire at a Greenfield home
Emergency crews were called to the home along Bernardston Road around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
South Deerfield Fire told Western Mass News that they were called to assist Greenfield Fire with the incident.
Greenfield Police report that Bernardston Road, from Route 2 to Lovers Lane, will be closed for several hours as crews remain on-scene.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
