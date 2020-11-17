Jacob's Pillow Fire Monterey FD 111720

Photo provided by Monterey Fire Department

BECKET, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several Berkshire County fire departments were called in to put out a fire in Becket Tuesday morning.

The Monterey Fire Department confirmed the fire at Jacob's Pillow on their Facebook page around 8 a.m.

According to Jacob's Pillow, the fire started around 7 a.m. and was contained to the Doris Duke theater.

The damage was extensive, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The state fire marshal's office has also been called to the scene.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

