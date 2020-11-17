BECKET, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several Berkshire County fire departments were called in to put out a fire in Becket Tuesday morning.
The Monterey Fire Department confirmed the fire at Jacob's Pillow on their Facebook page around 8 a.m.
According to Jacob's Pillow, the fire started around 7 a.m. and was contained to the Doris Duke theater.
The damage was extensive, but no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The state fire marshal's office has also been called to the scene.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.