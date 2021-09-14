LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters were able to quickly put out a house fire in Longmeadow Tuesday afternoon.
Longmeadow fire officials were called to Stirling Street around 3:30 p.m.
Crews, including firefighters from the East Longmeadow Fire Department, were on-scene within a few minutes and extinguished the flames, preventing them from getting inside the house.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
