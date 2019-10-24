SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A large fire at a Springfield scrap metal yard
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that firefighters were called to Chet's Auto Wrecking and Scrap Metal, near Rocus Street and Page Blvd., around 3 p.m. Thursday.
When crews arrived, they found heavy fire at a large scrap pile.
SFD on scene Rocus Street for a large scrap metal fire pic.twitter.com/RZm2vQnZzZ— SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) October 24, 2019
Tetreault noted that due to the size of the fire and limited access, it took approximately two hours to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.