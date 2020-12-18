WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire broke out Friday in West Springfield, damaging several condos and leaving multiple residents without a place to stay.
West Springfield’s fire chief told us that of the six units involved, four received the most damage and no one is staying in this condominium complex on Lina Lane tonight.
“I got a call from someone saying, ‘Hey, the building is on fire’ and I text him back and said, ‘Okay, what kind of joke is this?’ and then he actually called me and said ‘No, literally the building is on fire,’” said Jeff Laboe.
Laboe walked us through what happened when he found out his condominium complex was on fire. He told us he lives a few units down from where the fire started.
“We heard there was something to do with a candle and it looks like the fire alarms went off. Everybody got out okay and safely, but it’s really hard to tell. It looked pretty bad up there,” Laboe explained.
One resident was home at the complex when the fire started, but says he doesn't live on the same floor where the fire happened.
“I saw like an orangey light at the back like near where the sliders are and I looked out and I saw flames coming from the left side,” said Greg Rubeck.
West Springfield Fire told Western Mass News two different towns were called in to assist with battling the flames.
A couple of units received the bulk of the damage, but other areas of the complex were affected as well.
“The number of units where the fire was, was four or six units and there is water, smoke, and heat damage throughout the rest of the complex,” said West Springfield Chief Bill Flaherty.
Laboe stood out in the cold, hoping where he lives is okay. He said he's about two units down from where he thinks the fire broke out.
“There are seven units, seven separate units all stacked next to each other and it looks like the third unit in is the one where the accident happened. The one on each side of it, there’s going to be some damage, but it looks like those that are further out might be okay, but it's still early to tell,” Laboe said.
West Springfield Fire added that police were working on getting names of those who are displaced from their home so the American Red Cross can assist them.
Flaherty also said no one will be allowed to stay there until they can make sure there are no other issues with the building.
