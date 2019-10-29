HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state officials are looking into what caused a fire atop Mt. Tom on Tuesday.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that the department received a call around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday from someone reporting a large plume of smoke from the top of the mountain.
"The firefighters used an off-road brush truck to access the top of the old ski lifts, where they found the remains of lift platform on fire," Cavagnac explained, adding that "the structure was dilapidated, overgrown with brush, and located away from the very rough access road."
Crews had to use a brush truck that contained 250 gallons of water to put out the flames.
The truck had to be refilled using a fire engine at the bottom of the mountain. Cavagnac noted that this made putting out the fire "a time consuming process."
In total, approximately 1,000 square feet of brush and grass burned, along with the structure.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
