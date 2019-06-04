PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A structure fire in Palmer this morning and police say Front Street to Calkins Road is closed at this time.
When our crew arrived on scene we could see flames shooting out at least the top of the building.
Multiple firefighters are on scene at this time battling the fire.
We're told mutual aid has come in from South Hadley and Ware.
The Ware Fire Department tells us they were called to Palmer Road in Three Rivers for this fire.
No word yet if any injuries have been reported or if anyone was inside the structure at the time the flames erupted.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story closely and as soon as more details come into our newsroom, we'll provide an update online and on-air at Noon on ABC40.
