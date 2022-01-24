SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have cleared the scene of a house fire on Belmont Avenue in Springfield.
The property manager for the building was on-scene and told Western Mass News that the house was vacant because it was in the middle of a renovation.
The manager added that it appears the fire started in a dumpster on the back porch.
We'll provide more information as it comes into our newsroom.
