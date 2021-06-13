CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee crews are on scene battling a house fire.
Fire crews have been on scene on Chicopee Street for over an hour and a half.
When Western Mass News first got to the scene, there was heavy, heavy smoke pouring out of the roof and thick black smoke coming out of the back of this house.
Fire crews told Western Mass News this was a two-alarm fire. There’s no word if anyone is injured or how many people are displaced.
This is a breaking news situation, stick with Western Mass News for updates.
