EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire crews spent hours battling a fire in Easthampton.
They were called to the scene at 40 Church Street around 12:30 Friday afternoon.
Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the roof area.
Easthampton officials said they closed the street and evacuated surrounding houses as a precaution.
One person has been displaced from the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.