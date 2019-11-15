SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews battled a fire Friday afternoon on Dickinson Street in Springfield.
Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said that the fire, which began in the back of the building, damaged all three floors of the two-family home.
SFD on scene Dickinson Street, Working fire pic.twitter.com/J0ElbtcOEM— SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) November 15, 2019
Everyone was able to make it out safely. One cat remains unaccounted for.
The fire caused approximately $150,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and we'll have more information as it becomes available.
