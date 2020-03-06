CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working to put out a fire on Elm Street in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Elm Street is closed from Myrtle Street to Grape Street while firefighters remain on-scene.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we'll have more information as it becomes available.
