LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire crews in Ludlow responded to a house fire on Hubbard Street Friday night. The plume of smoke so large, it could be seen from miles away.
Crews were at the house on Hubbard Street since about 7 p.m. Friday when the call first came in.
As of 10 p.m., the flames were out after tearing though the four car garage. The fire chief told us it took about half an hour to get it under control and put out.
When we arrived, flames were clearly visible as the garage burned and sent a huge amount of smoke into the air.
In fact, one resident Who lives quite a distance away said he became concerned when he first smelled the fire, then stepped outside his house to see all the smoke.
We also spoke with the owner. She told us that despite her garage burning, everyone got out of the house safely and there were no injuries. She also told us most of the fire was contained to the garage.
The family was not sure if they would be able to stay there Friday night.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
