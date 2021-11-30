MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters have been able to put out a fire on Lake Pleasant Road in Montague.
Montague Police said that the call came in around 11 a.m. Tuesday. They added that the road was closed while crews remain on-scene.
Mutual aid has been called in to assist. Our crew reports seeing firefighters from Turners Falls, Erving, Greenfield, and Leverett at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
