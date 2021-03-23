WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire crews responded to a fire on Main Street in Ware late Tuesday morning.
Fire officials told Western Mass News that everyone made it out of the three-story building safely. However, the building will not be able to be lived in for about a week due to smoke and water damage.
They said that the fire started on the third floor of the building.
"It looks like right now there's anywhere from 10 to 14 people that are gonna be displaced out of the building," said Ware Fire Chief Chris Gagnon.
Gagnon added the families impacted by the fire are being helped by the Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.