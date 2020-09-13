SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire officials are battling flames at a building on Mulberry Street.
Western Mass News crew is heading to the scene at 63 Mulberry St.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said most of the flames have been knocked down and the fire is suspected to have started in the attic.
There are no reported injuries at this time and the home was vacant.
We will continue to follow this story, check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.