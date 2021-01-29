NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The frigid temperatures made it difficult for firefighters to do their job on Friday.
Crews in Northampton were called to a fire on Pleasant Street just around 10 a.m. today.
Officials said the fire started in an alley way that runs adjacent to Main Street.
The businesses next door had their power shut off while officials investigated.
Residents were evacuated from the apartment buildings above.
Northampton Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Denikiewicz said the cold temps made it harder to put out the fire.
"We called mutual aid...Easthampton, South Hadley, South Deerfield, and Holyoke...Just because of the weather, the hoses started freezing and so forth, so that was a little bit of a problem," Denikiewicz noted.
Denikiewicz added that no one was injured and the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.