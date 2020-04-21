LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews battled a house fire on Rood Street late Tuesday night.
Police said the fire orginated in a large farm house that had been converted into apartments,
There’s no word on any injuries or the extent of damages, but we have reached out to the Ludlow Fire department for more information.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.