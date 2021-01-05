SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield fire crews were called to a fire on Savoy Avenue Tuesday morning.
When our Western Mass News crew arrived on-scene, we spotted smoke in the attic of a home.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, as well if there were any injuries.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
