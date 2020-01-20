WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been displaced following a fire this morning in Westfield.
Westfield fire officials told Western Mass News that they were called to a home on Squawfield Road in Westfield around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
Crews arrived and found a small fire in a kitchen wall, which they were able to quickly extinguish.
Firefighters opened the wall to ensure there was no other fire present, as well as had the power to the home shut off.
One person was inside the home at the time and was not hurt. That person has been displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.