SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating an overnight fire at a Springfield business.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that firefighters were called to Northstar Recycling on Guion Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
When they arrived, they found a large pile of recycled paper on fire outside the plant.
The fire was extinguished and crews were able to keep it from extending to the inside of the building.
No injuries were reported.
Tetreault added that the fire remains under investigation by the city's arson and bomb squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.