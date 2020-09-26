LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters were on scene at a two-alarm fire on Frank Smith Road this morning around 5:40 a.m.
Frank Smith Road was closed to traffic while crews are continuing to work to extinguish the fire.
Western Mass News is working on getting answers on the current state of the fire and road closure. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.