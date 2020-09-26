120333316_4939110386102921_4173463840107901667_o.jpg

(Photo courtesy Longmeadow Fire Department) 

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters were on scene at a two-alarm fire on Frank Smith Road this morning around 5:40 a.m.

Frank Smith Road was closed to traffic while crews are continuing to work to extinguish the fire.

Western Mass News is working on getting answers on the current state of the fire and road closure. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020.  Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

