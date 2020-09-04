SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews battled a fire at a home at 106 Mayflower Rd. in Springfield.
Fire Department officials said there were no injuries.
A shed near the house caught fire and caused minimal damage to its structure and the house, officials said.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.
We will continue to follow this story, check back for updates.
