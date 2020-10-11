SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews battled flames at a home on Worcester Street, according to the Fire Department.
The Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating the fire at 1345 Worcester St. in Indian Orchard.
Responders found the fire in the back of the two-story, two-family dwelling, according to fire Capt. Drew Piemonte. The fire extended up both sides of the house into the attic, but was extinguished by firefighters quickly.
No injuries have been reported, and the damage is less than $20,000. As of now, the six occupants were not displaced, Piemonte said.
Western Mass News crew is on scene. We still update this story as we find out more information.
