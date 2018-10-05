WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews put out a garage fire early Friday morning.
Officials tell Western Mass News that the fire at 29 Walnut Street was called in around 4:30.
We're told no one was injured, but there was extensive damage to the garage.
Both the Warren and Three Rivers Fire Departments were called in to assist.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
